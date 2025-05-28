Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE: PEG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.76x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.49. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PEG is 498.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.71% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of PEG was 3.25M shares.

PEG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE: PEG) has increased by 0.81 when compared to last closing price of 78.96.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-15 that PSE&G files updated proposal to offer additional short-term assistance, while standing ready for long-term solutions NEWARK, N.J., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — PSE&G today announced that it is amending its May 7, 2025 filing with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) to provide additional short-term relief for mitigating the impact of recent significant increases in electric supply costs caused by PJM’s high capacity market prices.

PEG’s Market Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) has seen a -0.21% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.76% decline in the past month and a -4.36% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.26% for PEG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.73% for PEG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEG stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for PEG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PEG in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $82.50 based on the research report published on March 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PEG reach a price target of $84, previously predicting the price at $88. The rating they have provided for PEG stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 27th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to PEG, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on September 13th of the previous year.

PEG Trading at -1.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares sank -1.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEG fell by -0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.03. In addition, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc saw -5.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEG starting from LaRossa Ralph A, who sale 1,378 shares at the price of $79.26 back on May 01 ’25. After this action, LaRossa Ralph A now owns 221,093 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, valued at $109,219 using the latest closing price.

LaRossa Ralph A, the Chair, President and CEO of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, sale 1,378 shares at $82.88 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01 ’25, which means that LaRossa Ralph A is holding 221,670 shares at $114,213 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23 for the present operating margin

0.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc stands at 0.17. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 3.39 for asset returns.

Based on Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.44. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.09 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.8. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To sum up, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.