PSQ Holdings Inc (PSQH) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

PSQ Holdings Inc (NYSE: PSQH) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.36 in relation to its previous close of 2.75. However, the company has experienced a 32.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PSQH) (“PublicSquare” or the “Company”), America’s leading marketplace and payments ecosystem valuing life, family, and liberty, today announced its intention to explore a Digital Asset Treasury Strategy as part of its expanding Fintech roadmap. This strategy may include allocating a portion of the Company’s treasury into Bitcoin (BTC), yield-bearing stablecoins, and other digital assets to diversify reserves, enhance capital eff.

Is It Worth Investing in PSQ Holdings Inc (NYSE: PSQH) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PSQH is 0.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PSQH is 29.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PSQH on May 28, 2025 was 837.75K shares.

PSQH’s Market Performance

The stock of PSQ Holdings Inc (PSQH) has seen a 32.73% increase in the past week, with a 35.53% rise in the past month, and a -7.04% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.27% for PSQH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 27.43% for PSQH stock, with a simple moving average of -11.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSQH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSQH stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for PSQH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PSQH in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $8 based on the research report published on January 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSQH reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for PSQH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2023.

PSQH Trading at 23.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSQH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.55%, as shares surge +34.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSQH rose by +28.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.02. In addition, PSQ Holdings Inc saw -43.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSQH starting from Langston Willie, who purchase 27,000 shares at the price of $1.95 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Langston Willie now owns 274,776 shares of PSQ Holdings Inc, valued at $52,704 using the latest closing price.

Searle Bradley, the Chief Financial Officer of PSQ Holdings Inc, purchase 6,000 shares at $2.00 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that Searle Bradley is holding 481,000 shares at $12,018 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSQH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.98 for the present operating margin

0.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for PSQ Holdings Inc stands at -1.87. The total capital return value is set at -0.91. Equity return is now at value -223.65, with -86.35 for asset returns.

Based on PSQ Holdings Inc (PSQH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -8.62. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -40.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -52.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PSQ Holdings Inc (PSQH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.