Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ: PSEC)’s stock price has increased by 1.80 compared to its previous closing price of 3.34. However, the company has seen a -7.36% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-19 that NEW YORK, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) (“Prospect,” “our” or “we”) announced today that it will redeem all outstanding 3.706% Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) at a price of 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued but unpaid interest, to but excluding the Redemption Date (the “Redemption Price”). The redemption date will be June 18, 2025 (the “Redemption Date”).

Is It Worth Investing in Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ: PSEC) Right Now?

PSEC has 36-month beta value of 0.86. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for PSEC is 324.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PSEC on May 28, 2025 was 3.18M shares.

PSEC’s Market Performance

PSEC’s stock has seen a -7.36% decrease for the week, with a -7.86% drop in the past month and a -22.20% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for Prospect Capital Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.86% for PSEC’s stock, with a -24.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSEC

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSEC reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for PSEC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 25th, 2020.

PSEC Trading at -9.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -7.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSEC fell by -7.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.57. In addition, Prospect Capital Corp saw -21.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSEC starting from Barry John F, who purchase 24,000 shares at the price of $4.24 back on Mar 24 ’25. After this action, Barry John F now owns 82,594,540 shares of Prospect Capital Corp, valued at $101,681 using the latest closing price.

Barry John F, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Prospect Capital Corp, purchase 24,000 shares at $4.26 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21 ’25, which means that Barry John F is holding 82,570,540 shares at $102,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.3 for the present operating margin

0.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Prospect Capital Corp stands at -0.28. The total capital return value is set at 0.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.92.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.