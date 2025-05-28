ProPhase Labs Inc (PRPH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PRPH is -0.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PRPH is 36.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRPH on May 28, 2025 was 2.27M shares.

The stock price of ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ: PRPH) has surged by 12.36 when compared to previous closing price of 0.32, but the company has seen a 12.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PRPH’s Market Performance

ProPhase Labs Inc (PRPH) has seen a 12.29% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.41% decline in the past month and a -26.23% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.20% for PRPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.11% for PRPH’s stock, with a -67.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRPH stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PRPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRPH in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on December 20, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

Dawson James gave a rating of “Buy” to PRPH, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on January 20th of the previous year.

PRPH Trading at 5.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.85%, as shares surge +2.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRPH rose by +12.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3269. In addition, ProPhase Labs Inc saw -52.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.71 for the present operating margin

-0.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProPhase Labs Inc stands at -7.88. The total capital return value is set at -1.24. Equity return is now at value -58.71, with -30.25 for asset returns.

Based on ProPhase Labs Inc (PRPH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.77 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.71. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -11.53.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -32.34 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ProPhase Labs Inc (PRPH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.