Prologis Inc’s (PLD) Stock: A 0.19% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, PLD stock has gone down by -3.64%, with a monthly gain of 4.28% and a quarterly plunge of -13.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.64% for Prologis Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.19% for PLD’s stock, with a -7.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) is above average at 26.91x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.27.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PLD is 923.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PLD on May 28, 2025 was 5.19M shares.

PLD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) has increased by 2.48 when compared to last closing price of 104.04. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.64% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-05-26 that Prologis (PLD -0.88%) is offering a dividend yield of 3.8%, which is toward the high end of the stock’s yield range during the past decade. Even after tariff tensions have cooled some, the shares are still more than 21% below their 52-week high.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLD

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLD reach a price target of $97. The rating they have provided for PLD stocks is “Sector Underperform” according to the report published on April 07th, 2025.

PLD Trading at 1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +3.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLD fell by -3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.41. In addition, Prologis Inc saw 0.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLD starting from Ghazal Joseph, who sale 10,997 shares at the price of $118.74 back on Feb 05 ’25. After this action, Ghazal Joseph now owns 7,977 shares of Prologis Inc, valued at $1,305,784 using the latest closing price.

Ghazal Joseph, the Officer of Prologis Inc, proposed sale 10,997 shares at $118.74 during a trade that took place back on Feb 05 ’25, which means that Ghazal Joseph is holding shares at $1,305,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.51 for the present operating margin

0.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Prologis Inc stands at 0.45. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 7.01, with 3.95 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 7.53 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Prologis Inc (PLD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.