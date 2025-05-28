Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Prelude Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PRLD)’s stock price has dropped by -9.77 in relation to previous closing price of 0.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-06 that PRT3789 monotherapy and combination with docetaxel escalation enrollment is complete and the Company plans to present updated results in the second half of 2025 Enrollment of the Phase 1 study of Prelude’s once daily, oral SMARCA2 degrader, PRT7732 is advancing rapidly, and an initial data update is anticipated in the second half of 2025 Current cash runway into the second quarter of 2026 with $103.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities as of March 31, 2025 WILMINGTON, Del., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (Nasdaq: PRLD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, today reported its financial results for first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provided an update on its clinical development pipeline and other corporate developments.

Is It Worth Investing in Prelude Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PRLD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PRLD is also noteworthy at 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PRLD is 24.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.02% of that float. The average trading volume of PRLD on May 28, 2025 was 173.95K shares.

PRLD’s Market Performance

The stock of Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD) has seen a -13.44% decrease in the past week, with a -11.24% drop in the past month, and a -0.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.88% for PRLD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.44% for PRLD’s stock, with a -52.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRLD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PRLD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRLD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on September 19, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRLD reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for PRLD stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 20th, 2024.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to PRLD, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on March 13th of the previous year.

PRLD Trading at -0.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares sank -9.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRLD fell by -13.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8829. In addition, Prelude Therapeutics Inc saw -37.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRLD starting from Combs Andrew, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $0.69 back on Mar 25 ’25. After this action, Combs Andrew now owns 480,123 shares of Prelude Therapeutics Inc, valued at $69,250 using the latest closing price.

Vaddi Krishna, the CEO of Prelude Therapeutics Inc, purchase 675,000 shares at $0.69 during a trade that took place back on Mar 25 ’25, which means that Vaddi Krishna is holding 1,999,296 shares at $467,438 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.0 for the present operating margin

0.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Prelude Therapeutics Inc stands at -18.26. The total capital return value is set at -1.15. Equity return is now at value -81.44, with -65.83 for asset returns.

Based on Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -139.71 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.18.

Conclusion

In summary, Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.