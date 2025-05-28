PPL Corp (PPL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02x compared to its average ratio. PPL has 36-month beta value of 0.68. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PPL is 738.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PPL on May 28, 2025 was 5.92M shares.

PPL) stock’s latest price update

PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL)’s stock price has increased by 0.52 compared to its previous closing price of 34.67. However, the company has seen a -0.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock’s price, but are they really important?

PPL’s Market Performance

PPL Corp (PPL) has experienced a -0.49% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.01% drop in the past month, and a -0.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.24% for PPL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.08% for PPL stock, with a simple moving average of 4.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPL stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for PPL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PPL in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $36 based on the research report published on December 11, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PPL reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for PPL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 25th, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to PPL, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

PPL Trading at -1.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.83%, as shares sank -4.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPL fell by -0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.23. In addition, PPL Corp saw 7.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPL starting from Martin Christine M, who proposed sale 306 shares at the price of $34.98 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, Martin Christine M now owns shares of PPL Corp, valued at $10,704 using the latest closing price.

Henninger Tadd J, the Officer of PPL Corp, proposed sale 1,076 shares at $34.98 during a trade that took place back on May 27 ’25, which means that Henninger Tadd J is holding shares at $37,638 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22 for the present operating margin

0.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for PPL Corp stands at 0.11. The total capital return value is set at -0.49. Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 2.44 for asset returns.

Based on PPL Corp (PPL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.22 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.79. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PPL Corp (PPL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.