Portillos Inc (PTLO) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Portillos Inc (NASDAQ: PTLO) is 27.16x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PTLO is 1.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PTLO is 59.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.63% of that float. On May 28, 2025, PTLO’s average trading volume was 1.88M shares.

PTLO) stock’s latest price update

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ: PTLO)’s stock price has increased by 2.71 compared to its previous closing price of 11.43. However, the company has seen a -9.27% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-05-20 that Shares of Portillo’s (PTLO -5.95%) plunged on Tuesday, with the stock falling as much as 10.2% in early trading. As of 11:34 a.m.

PTLO’s Market Performance

Portillos Inc (PTLO) has seen a -9.27% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 9.41% gain in the past month and a -21.21% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.60% for PTLO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.67% for PTLO’s stock, with a -2.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTLO stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for PTLO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PTLO in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $12 based on the research report published on April 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTLO reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for PTLO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 27th, 2025.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to PTLO, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on November 06th of the previous year.

PTLO Trading at 0.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares surge +11.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTLO fell by -9.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.55. In addition, Portillos Inc saw 24.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTLO starting from Berkshire Partners LLC, who sale 10,000,000 shares at the price of $12.23 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, Berkshire Partners LLC now owns 0 shares of Portillos Inc, valued at $122,300,000 using the latest closing price.

BERKSHIRE FUND VIII-A, L.P., the Director of Portillos Inc, proposed sale 2,709,535 shares at $13.35 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that BERKSHIRE FUND VIII-A, L.P. is holding shares at $36,172,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08 for the present operating margin

0.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Portillos Inc stands at 0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 7.37, with 1.94 for asset returns.

Based on Portillos Inc (PTLO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.6 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 94.79 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.49for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Portillos Inc (PTLO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.