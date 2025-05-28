Polypid Ltd (PYPD) Stock Sees a-8.27 Decrease

The stock of Polypid Ltd (PYPD) has seen a -9.25% decrease in the past week, with a -1.92% drop in the past month, and a -13.27% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.17% for PYPD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.23% for PYPD’s stock, with a -18.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Polypid Ltd (NASDAQ: PYPD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PYPD is 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PYPD is 6.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PYPD on May 28, 2025 was 18.72K shares.

PYPD) stock’s latest price update

Polypid Ltd (NASDAQ: PYPD)’s stock price has dropped by -8.27 in relation to previous closing price of 2.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that PETACH TIKVA, Israel, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) (“PolyPid” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, will participate in a webcast presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Spring 2025 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of PYPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PYPD stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for PYPD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PYPD in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $13 based on the research report published on January 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PYPD reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for PYPD stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on September 14th, 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to PYPD, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on July 30th of the previous year.

PYPD Trading at -6.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares surge +1.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYPD fell by -9.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.78. In addition, Polypid Ltd saw -16.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PYPD

The total capital return value is set at -2.24. Equity return is now at value -853.05, with -146.02 for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.25. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -29.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -25.83 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Polypid Ltd (PYPD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.