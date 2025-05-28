Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V (PLYA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V (NASDAQ: PLYA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 27.25x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PLYA is 87.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.80% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of PLYA was 3.67M shares.

PLYA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V (NASDAQ: PLYA) has increased by 0.07 when compared to last closing price of 13.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hyatt Hotels Corporation (“Hyatt” or the “Company”) (NYSE: H), a leading global hospitality company, announced today that HI Holdings Playa B.V., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Hyatt (“Buyer”), has extended the offering period of its previously announced cash tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding ordinary shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (“Playa”) (NASDAQ: PLYA) for $13.50 per share in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes and without i.

PLYA’s Market Performance

PLYA’s stock has risen by 0.15% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.22% and a quarterly rise of 1.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.05% for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.18% for PLYA’s stock, with a 22.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLYA

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLYA reach a price target of $13.50, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for PLYA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 11th, 2025.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to PLYA, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

PLYA Trading at 0.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.07% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.04%, as shares surge +0.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLYA rose by +0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.44. In addition, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V saw 6.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLYA starting from DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAG, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $9.74 back on Nov 08 ’24. After this action, DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAG now owns 12,142,519 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, valued at $974,000 using the latest closing price.

Peterson Karl Mr., the Director of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, sale 60,000 shares at $8.31 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14 ’24, which means that Peterson Karl Mr. is holding 2,469,033 shares at $498,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16 for the present operating margin

0.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 11.21, with 3.29 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 238.37 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V (PLYA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.