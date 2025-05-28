Planet Labs PBC (PL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL)’s stock price has plunge by 7.88relation to previous closing price of 3.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.66% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-06 that BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Planet Labs Germany GmbH, a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced the German Federal Ministry of the Interior and Community (BMI) and the German Federal Agency for Cartography and Geodesy (BKG) have signed a seven-figure contract with Planet with a one year term and an option to renew for two more years. The deal includes a fixed rate of all of Planet’s data products over Germany, including insights from Planetary Variables, water moni.

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.59. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PL is 208.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.30% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of PL was 3.93M shares.

PL’s Market Performance

PL stock saw an increase of 3.66% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.11% and a quarterly increase of -9.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.99% for Planet Labs PBC (PL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.54% for PL stock, with a simple moving average of 13.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $3.50 based on the research report published on April 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PL reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for PL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 30th, 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to PL, setting the target price at $6.30 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

PL Trading at 11.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares surge +16.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PL rose by +3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.66. In addition, Planet Labs PBC saw -1.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.48 for the present operating margin

0.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Planet Labs PBC stands at -0.5. The total capital return value is set at -0.24. Equity return is now at value -25.68, with -18.45 for asset returns.

Based on Planet Labs PBC (PL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -75.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.38for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, Planet Labs PBC (PL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.