Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ: PAA) is 18.16x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PAA is 0.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PAA is 457.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.11% of that float. On May 28, 2025, PAA’s average trading volume was 3.70M shares.

PAA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ: PAA) has surged by 0.84 when compared to previous closing price of 16.74, but the company has seen a -1.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-26 that Plains All American is down by ~16% from the April 2025 high. The correction has taken place, due to the unfavorable oil/gas markets. In the meantime, the business remains in a solid shape.

PAA’s Market Performance

Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) has seen a -1.06% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.66% decline in the past month and a -16.06% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for PAA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.41% for PAA stock, with a simple moving average of -6.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAA stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for PAA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PAA in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $22 based on the research report published on January 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAA reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for PAA stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on January 10th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to PAA, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

PAA Trading at -5.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares sank -7.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAA fell by -1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.95. In addition, Plains All American Pipeline LP saw -1.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03 for the present operating margin

0.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plains All American Pipeline LP stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 9.43, with 3.46 for asset returns.

Based on Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.3. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.51. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.74 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.