PicoCELA Inc ADR (PCLA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The public float for PCLA is 22.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PCLA on May 28, 2025 was 424.19K shares.

PCLA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PicoCELA Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PCLA) has jumped by 12.83 compared to previous close of 0.62. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 56.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that TOKYO, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — PicoCELA Inc. (“PicoCELA” or the “Company,”) (Nasdaq: PLCA), a Tokyo-based provider of enterprise wireless mesh solutions, today announced the closing of its previously announced best-efforts public offering (the “Offering”) of 6,100,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at a public placement price of $0.30 per ADS. The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of $1,830,000, before deducting placement agent commission and other offering expenses.

PCLA’s Market Performance

PCLA’s stock has risen by 56.40% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.55% and a quarterly drop of -88.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.30% for PicoCELA Inc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.59% for PCLA’s stock, with a -71.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PCLA Trading at 16.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares surge +10.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCLA rose by +56.41%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5203. In addition, PicoCELA Inc ADR saw -75.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PCLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.57 for the present operating margin

0.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for PicoCELA Inc ADR stands at -0.61. The total capital return value is set at -0.56.

Based on PicoCELA Inc ADR (PCLA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.44. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.57. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -14.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -428.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.47for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PicoCELA Inc ADR (PCLA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.