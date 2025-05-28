Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for PSX is at 0.99. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PSX is 406.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.37% of that float. The average trading volume for PSX on May 28, 2025 was 3.60M shares.

PSX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) has jumped by 1.06 compared to previous close of 113.13. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. reuters.com reported 2025-05-22 that Phillips 66 is expected to lay off most workers at its 139,000-barrel-per-day Los Angeles-area refinery in December, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

PSX’s Market Performance

Phillips 66 (PSX) has experienced a -6.42% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.96% rise in the past month, and a -9.45% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.09% for PSX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.58% for PSX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSX stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for PSX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PSX in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $120 based on the research report published on May 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSX reach a price target of $114, previously predicting the price at $127. The rating they have provided for PSX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 28th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to PSX, setting the target price at $132 in the report published on March 27th of the current year.

PSX Trading at 1.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares surge +8.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSX fell by -6.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.67. In addition, Phillips 66 saw 0.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSX starting from Pease Robert W, who purchase 439 shares at the price of $113.85 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, Pease Robert W now owns 4,091 shares of Phillips 66, valued at $49,980 using the latest closing price.

Mitchell Kevin J, the Exec. VP and CFO of Phillips 66, sale 30,000 shares at $139.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15 ’24, which means that Mitchell Kevin J is holding 81,937 shares at $4,170,411 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.0 for the present operating margin

0.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phillips 66 stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value 6.48, with 2.49 for asset returns.

Based on Phillips 66 (PSX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.69. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.56.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 5.99 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.91. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.48for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Phillips 66 (PSX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.