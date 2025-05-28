Philip Morris International Inc (PM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM)’s stock price has increased by 0.58 compared to its previous closing price of 178.19. However, the company has seen a 3.50% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that STAMFORD, CT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News: Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) will host a live webcast of the company’s remarks and Q&A session with Emmanuel Babeau, Chief Financial Officer, at the 2025 dbAccess Global Consumer Conference on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at approximately 11:15 a.m. CET (5:15 a.m. ET). The Webcast and presentation slides will be available at www.pmi.com/2025dbaccess, with a post-event recording of the webcast available for one year at the same s.

Is It Worth Investing in Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) Right Now?

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 36.83x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PM is 1.55B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.90% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of PM was 6.61M shares.

PM’s Market Performance

The stock of Philip Morris International Inc (PM) has seen a 3.50% increase in the past week, with a 5.28% rise in the past month, and a 13.85% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.32% for PM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.39% for PM’s stock, with a 30.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PM stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for PM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PM in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $195 based on the research report published on May 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PM reach a price target of $170. The rating they have provided for PM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 25th, 2025.

PM Trading at 9.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.30% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.65%, as shares surge +5.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PM rose by +3.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $171.68. In addition, Philip Morris International Inc saw 48.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PM starting from Dahlgren Lars, who sale 3,679 shares at the price of $152.96 back on Mar 06 ’25. After this action, Dahlgren Lars now owns 26,828 shares of Philip Morris International Inc, valued at $562,740 using the latest closing price.

LARS DAHLGREN, the Officer of Philip Morris International Inc, proposed sale 3,679 shares at $152.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06 ’25, which means that LARS DAHLGREN is holding shares at $562,739 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.36 for the present operating margin

0.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Philip Morris International Inc stands at 0.2. The total capital return value is set at 0.38.

Based on Philip Morris International Inc (PM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at -4.55. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.53.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 16.23 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.82. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Philip Morris International Inc (PM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.