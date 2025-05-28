Pheton Holdings Ltd (PTHL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Pheton Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: PTHL) has decreased by -12.98 when compared to last closing price of 6.55.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2024-09-07 that Two small IPOs and two SPACs debuted this past week – Pheton Holdings, Powell Max, Vine Hill Capital, and Andretti Acquisition II, respectively. Eight IPOs submitted initial filings this past week, including three names that filed to raise $100 million or more. Two biotechs are scheduled to complete IPOs next Thursday, each aiming to raise $200 million.

Is It Worth Investing in Pheton Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: PTHL) Right Now?

The public float for PTHL is 2.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PTHL on May 28, 2025 was 180.91K shares.

PTHL’s Market Performance

PTHL stock saw an increase of 17.53% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 89.37% and a quarterly increase of 200.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.82% for Pheton Holdings Ltd (PTHL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.02% for PTHL’s stock, with a 43.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PTHL Trading at 45.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.72%, as shares surge +93.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTHL rose by +17.53%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.75. In addition, Pheton Holdings Ltd saw 29.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PTHL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.72 for the present operating margin

0.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pheton Holdings Ltd stands at -1.47. The total capital return value is set at -0.12. Equity return is now at value -20.35, with -15.83 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -0.59 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.75. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 168.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.40.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pheton Holdings Ltd (PTHL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.