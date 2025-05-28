PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) has gone down by -0.45% for the week, with a -4.77% drop in the past month and a -24.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.68% for PENN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.94% for PENN’s stock, with a -17.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) Right Now?

PENN has 36-month beta value of 1.59. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PENN is 148.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PENN on May 28, 2025 was 4.12M shares.

PENN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) has increased by 1.99 when compared to last closing price of 15.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.45% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that WYOMISSING, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PENN Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) (“PENN” or the “Company”) today issued the following letter to shareholders. The full text of the letter follows: Dear Fellow Shareholder, On May 19, 2025, we informed you that PENN would not be expending resources to solicit proxies for the PENN White Card over the HG Vora Gold Card as both HG Vora and the Company are recommending the same directors for the two open positions at this year’s Annual Meeting. While we attem.

Analysts’ Opinion of PENN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PENN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PENN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PENN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $27 based on the research report published on December 13, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PENN reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for PENN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 13th, 2024.

PENN Trading at -1.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares sank -2.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PENN fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.53. In addition, PENN Entertainment Inc saw -22.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PENN starting from HANDLER DAVID A, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $14.83 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, HANDLER DAVID A now owns 322,941 shares of PENN Entertainment Inc, valued at $148,264 using the latest closing price.

Snowden Jay A, the CEO and President of PENN Entertainment Inc, purchase 34,000 shares at $14.70 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that Snowden Jay A is holding 1,082,625 shares at $499,766 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02 for the present operating margin

0.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for PENN Entertainment Inc stands at -0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value -2.81, with -0.55 for asset returns.

Based on PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.74 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.82. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 562.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at 14.87. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.