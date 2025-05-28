PaySign Inc (PAYS) Stock Observes 17.97% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of PaySign Inc (PAYS) has seen a 5.93% increase in the past week, with a 68.42% gain in the past month, and a 41.70% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.37% for PAYS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.36% for PAYS’s stock, with a 17.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PaySign Inc (NASDAQ: PAYS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PaySign Inc (NASDAQ: PAYS) is above average at 35.00x. The 36-month beta value for PAYS is also noteworthy at 0.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PAYS is 38.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.40% of that float. The average trading volume of PAYS on May 28, 2025 was 243.16K shares.

The stock price of PaySign Inc (NASDAQ: PAYS) has jumped by 13.61 compared to previous close of 3.38. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-15 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYS stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for PAYS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAYS in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $6 based on the research report published on December 20, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Barrington Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAYS reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for PAYS stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

PAYS Trading at 51.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.48%, as shares surge +65.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYS rose by +5.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.01. In addition, PaySign Inc saw 27.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYS starting from Spence Daniel, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $3.76 back on Sep 30 ’24. After this action, Spence Daniel now owns 8,990,000 shares of PaySign Inc, valued at $375,780 using the latest closing price.

Baker Jeffery Bradford, the Chief Financial Officer of PaySign Inc, sale 28,396 shares at $2.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03 ’25, which means that Baker Jeffery Bradford is holding 218,669 shares at $69,403 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06 for the present operating margin

0.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for PaySign Inc stands at 0.1. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 18.82, with 3.22 for asset returns.

Based on PaySign Inc (PAYS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 7.02 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.2for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In summary, PaySign Inc (PAYS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.