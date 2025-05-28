Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK) is 17.70x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PK is 1.76. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PK is 194.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.92% of that float. On May 28, 2025, PK’s average trading volume was 4.94M shares.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK)’s stock price has dropped by -0.54 in relation to previous closing price of 10.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that PK sells Hyatt Centric Fisherman’s Wharf for $80M, advancing its 2025 goal to dispose of $300M-$400M in non-core hotel assets.

PK’s Market Performance

PK’s stock has fallen by -0.82% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.41% and a quarterly drop of -14.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.53% for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.37% for PK’s stock, with a -18.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PK stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for PK by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for PK in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $13 based on the research report published on May 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PK reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for PK stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on April 30th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to PK, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on April 09th of the current year.

PK Trading at 1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares surge +5.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PK fell by -0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.46. In addition, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc saw -25.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PK starting from ECKERT THOMAS D, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $11.75 back on Mar 04 ’25. After this action, ECKERT THOMAS D now owns 157,478 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, valued at $235,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12 for the present operating margin

0.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value 3.46, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.91. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 594.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.