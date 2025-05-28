Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) has gone up by 12.94% for the week, with a 39.18% rise in the past month and a 35.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.64% for PGRE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.88% for PGRE stock, with a simple moving average of 28.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE: PGRE) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.28.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for PGRE is 184.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PGRE on May 28, 2025 was 2.47M shares.

PGRE) stock’s latest price update

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE: PGRE)’s stock price has increased by 4.98 compared to its previous closing price of 5.82. However, the company has seen a 12.94% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-23 that The REIT sector saw another month of red in April (-6.45%) and REITs now average a -9.10% return over the first 4 months of the year. Microcap (-8.87%) and small-cap REITs (-8.69%) endured bigger average losses than mid-caps (-5.45%) and large-caps (-2.93%). 84.62% of REIT securities had a negative total return in April.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGRE stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for PGRE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PGRE in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $8 based on the research report published on May 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGRE reach a price target of $3.25. The rating they have provided for PGRE stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on April 15th, 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to PGRE, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on March 18th of the previous year.

PGRE Trading at 36.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.09% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +39.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGRE rose by +12.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.93. In addition, Paramount Group Inc saw 23.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGRE starting from Behler Albert P., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.15 back on Mar 21 ’25. After this action, Behler Albert P. now owns 751,812 shares of Paramount Group Inc, valued at $41,470 using the latest closing price.

Behler Albert P., the Chairman, CEO and President of Paramount Group Inc, purchase 50,000 shares at $4.08 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14 ’25, which means that Behler Albert P. is holding 741,812 shares at $203,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19 for the present operating margin

0.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paramount Group Inc stands at -0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value -2.11, with -0.83 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 387.84 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.01for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.