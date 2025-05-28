Ovintiv Inc (OVV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ovintiv Inc (NYSE: OVV) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.87 compared to its previous closing price of 35.86. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-24 that Ovintiv is projected to generate over $1.6 billion in 2025 free cash flow. This would leave it with over $1.3 billion (after dividends) to put towards debt reduction and share repurchases. I estimate Ovintiv’s value at $50 per share, so share repurchases at $36 would be quite favorable.

Is It Worth Investing in Ovintiv Inc (NYSE: OVV) Right Now?

Ovintiv Inc (NYSE: OVV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for OVV is at 1.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OVV is 258.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.45% of that float. The average trading volume for OVV on May 28, 2025 was 4.00M shares.

OVV’s Market Performance

OVV stock saw an increase of -1.46% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.36% and a quarterly increase of -13.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.59% for Ovintiv Inc (OVV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.22% for OVV’s stock, with a -10.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OVV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OVV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for OVV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OVV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $57 based on the research report published on March 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OVV reach a price target of $57, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for OVV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 24th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to OVV, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

OVV Trading at -1.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +4.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OVV fell by -1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.09. In addition, Ovintiv Inc saw -9.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OVV starting from Mayson Howard John, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $51.14 back on May 31 ’24. After this action, Mayson Howard John now owns 45,279 shares of Ovintiv Inc, valued at $204,560 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OVV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ovintiv Inc stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 6.17, with 3.18 for asset returns.

Based on Ovintiv Inc (OVV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.58. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.67. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.07 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ovintiv Inc (OVV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.