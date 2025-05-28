Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE: OTIS) has increased by 0.32 when compared to last closing price of 96.78. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.47% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-27 that Otis Worldwide is the global leader in elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation, and services. Since its 2020 spin-off from United Technologies, Otis has delivered a 130% total return. The financials for Otis are mixed, with the Service segment performing well and the New Equipment segment struggling.

Is It Worth Investing in Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE: OTIS) Right Now?

Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE: OTIS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for OTIS is at 1.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for OTIS is 394.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.52% of that float. The average trading volume for OTIS on May 28, 2025 was 3.01M shares.

OTIS’s Market Performance

OTIS’s stock has seen a -1.47% decrease for the week, with a 4.48% rise in the past month and a -2.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.92% for Otis Worldwide Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.08% for OTIS stock, with a simple moving average of -0.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTIS stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for OTIS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for OTIS in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $104 based on the research report published on December 12, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OTIS reach a price target of $94. The rating they have provided for OTIS stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to OTIS, setting the target price at $113 in the report published on November 13th of the previous year.

OTIS Trading at -0.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.41%, as shares surge +3.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTIS fell by -1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.17. In addition, Otis Worldwide Corp saw 4.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OTIS starting from de Montlivault Stephane, who sale 6,660 shares at the price of $105.30 back on Mar 10 ’25. After this action, de Montlivault Stephane now owns 63,931 shares of Otis Worldwide Corp, valued at $701,287 using the latest closing price.

Stephane De Montlivault, the Officer of Otis Worldwide Corp, proposed sale 6,660 shares at $105.33 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10 ’25, which means that Stephane De Montlivault is holding shares at $701,497 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OTIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

0.3 for the gross margin

The net margin for Otis Worldwide Corp stands at 0.11. The total capital return value is set at 0.57.

Based on Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS), the company’s capital structure generated 2.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.7. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 15.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.22 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.33for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.