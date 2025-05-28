Oragenics Inc (OGEN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Oragenics Inc (AMEX: OGEN) has dropped by -33.02 compared to previous close of 0.19. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -36.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-13 that SARASOTA, Fla., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel intranasal therapies for brain-related disorders, today announced that it has received approval from the Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) in Australia to initiate its Phase II clinical trial evaluating ONP-002, the Company’s proprietary neuroprotective therapy, for the treatment of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), aka concussion.

Is It Worth Investing in Oragenics Inc (AMEX: OGEN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OGEN is 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for OGEN is 20.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OGEN on May 28, 2025 was 361.24K shares.

OGEN’s Market Performance

OGEN’s stock has seen a -36.34% decrease for the week, with a -32.88% drop in the past month and a -54.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.26% for Oragenics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.67% for OGEN’s stock, with a -66.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OGEN Trading at -35.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares sank -31.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OGEN fell by -34.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1857. In addition, Oragenics Inc saw -65.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OGEN starting from DUNTON ALAN W, who sale 66 shares at the price of $0.36 back on Dec 06 ’24. After this action, DUNTON ALAN W now owns 25,623 shares of Oragenics Inc, valued at $24 using the latest closing price.

Telling Fred, the Director of Oragenics Inc, sale 3,597 shares at $0.36 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06 ’24, which means that Telling Fred is holding 34,748 shares at $1,295 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OGEN

The total capital return value is set at -7.7. Equity return is now at value -748.05, with -279.18 for asset returns.

Based on Oragenics Inc (OGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.95 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.99. The debt to equity ratio resting at 18.55. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 57.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -10.56 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oragenics Inc (OGEN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.