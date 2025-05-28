Oneok Inc (OKE) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Oneok Inc (NYSE: OKE) is 15.82x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OKE is 0.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OKE is 623.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.84% of that float. On May 28, 2025, OKE’s average trading volume was 4.06M shares.

OKE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Oneok Inc (NYSE: OKE) has plunged by -0.86 when compared to previous closing price of 81.74, but the company has seen a -3.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that TULSA, Okla., May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in an investor conference this week and in a fireside chat session at 2:30 p.m.

OKE’s Market Performance

Oneok Inc (OKE) has seen a -3.20% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.78% decline in the past month and a -15.38% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.20% for OKE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.10% for OKE stock, with a simple moving average of -15.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OKE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OKE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $110 based on the research report published on February 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OKE reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for OKE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 10th, 2025.

OKE Trading at -7.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares sank -7.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKE fell by -3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.78. In addition, Oneok Inc saw -19.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKE starting from KING DEBBIE G, who proposed sale 2,500 shares at the price of $102.69 back on Mar 25 ’25. After this action, KING DEBBIE G now owns shares of Oneok Inc, valued at $256,725 using the latest closing price.

GREGORY D LUSARDI, the Officer of Oneok Inc, proposed sale 3,750 shares at $99.45 during a trade that took place back on Mar 19 ’25, which means that GREGORY D LUSARDI is holding shares at $372,938 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21 for the present operating margin

0.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oneok Inc stands at 0.12. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 16.04, with 5.58 for asset returns.

Based on Oneok Inc (OKE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.6 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 6.59 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Oneok Inc (OKE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.