One Stop Systems Inc (OSS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.15. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OSS is 17.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.79% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of OSS was 125.34K shares.

OSS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ: OSS) has jumped by 11.20 compared to previous close of 2.50. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that ESCONDIDO, Calif., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS or the Company) (Nasdaq: OSS), a leading provider of rugged, enterprise-class compute solutions for AI, machine learning (ML), and sensor processing at the edge, and an NVIDIA TIER 2 OEM and a NPN Elite Partner, today announced its participation in the upcoming NVIDIA GTC Paris Conference.

OSS’s Market Performance

One Stop Systems Inc (OSS) has experienced a 13.47% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.30% rise in the past month, and a -14.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.15% for OSS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.76% for OSS’s stock, with a 3.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSS stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for OSS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OSS in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $4.50 based on the research report published on November 06, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OSS reach a price target of $2.75. The rating they have provided for OSS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 11th, 2023.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to OSS, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on August 16th of the previous year.

OSS Trading at 15.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.13%, as shares surge +25.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSS rose by +13.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, One Stop Systems Inc saw -17.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSS starting from Manko Joseph M. Jr., who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.94 back on Aug 13 ’24. After this action, Manko Joseph M. Jr. now owns 1,149,899 shares of One Stop Systems Inc, valued at $97,000 using the latest closing price.

Manko Joseph M. Jr., the Director of One Stop Systems Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $1.99 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14 ’24, which means that Manko Joseph M. Jr. is holding 1,174,899 shares at $49,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.33 for the present operating margin

0.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for One Stop Systems Inc stands at -0.34. The total capital return value is set at -0.51. Equity return is now at value -44.43, with -33.51 for asset returns.

Based on One Stop Systems Inc (OSS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -571.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -11.41 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, One Stop Systems Inc (OSS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.