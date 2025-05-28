On Holding AG (ONON) Stock Experiences 34.75% Monthly Change

The stock of On Holding AG (ONON) has gone up by 1.15% for the week, with a 34.75% rise in the past month and a 25.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.94% for ONON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.31% for ONON’s stock, with a 19.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Right Now?

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.38x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ONON is 2.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ONON is 219.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ONON on May 28, 2025 was 5.83M shares.

ONON) stock’s latest price update

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON)'s stock price has increased by 3.83 compared to its previous closing price of 58.44. However, the company has seen a 1.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONON stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for ONON by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ONON in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $65 based on the research report published on May 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONON reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for ONON stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 28th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to ONON, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on April 01st of the current year.

ONON Trading at 26.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +30.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONON rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.03. In addition, On Holding AG saw 10.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONON starting from Hoffmann Martin, who proposed sale 30,000 shares at the price of $59.71 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, Hoffmann Martin now owns shares of On Holding AG, valued at $1,791,238 using the latest closing price.

David Allemann, the Other: Co-Founder of On Holding AG, proposed sale 211,054 shares at $60.25 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that David Allemann is holding shares at $12,716,004 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for On Holding AG stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.14. Equity return is now at value 15.84, with 9.71 for asset returns.

Based on On Holding AG (ONON), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.23. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 11.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 400.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, On Holding AG (ONON) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.