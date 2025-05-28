Omnicom Group, Inc (OMC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Omnicom Group, Inc (NYSE: OMC) is above average at 10.17x. The 36-month beta value for OMC is also noteworthy at 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for OMC is 192.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.94% of that float. The average trading volume of OMC on May 28, 2025 was 3.50M shares.

OMC) stock’s latest price update

Omnicom Group, Inc (NYSE: OMC)’s stock price has plunge by 0.09relation to previous closing price of 74.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.33% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that CHICAGO, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DDB Chicago has been appointed to lead the global creative and strategy assignment for the Bimbo masterbrand, part of Grupo Bimbo, the world’s largest baking company, following a competitive pitch. “We’re thrilled to partner with Bimbo on the global stage,” said Jaime McGill, Head of Strategy at DDB Chicago.

OMC’s Market Performance

OMC’s stock has fallen by -2.33% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.50% and a quarterly drop of -11.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.28% for Omnicom Group, Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.95% for OMC stock, with a simple moving average of -17.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMC

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OMC reach a price target of $119, previously predicting the price at $118. The rating they have provided for OMC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 16th, 2024.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to OMC, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on October 16th of the previous year.

OMC Trading at -2.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -1.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMC fell by -1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.81. In addition, Omnicom Group, Inc saw -13.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMC starting from Castellaneta Andrew, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $105.29 back on Oct 18 ’24. After this action, Castellaneta Andrew now owns 23,545 shares of Omnicom Group, Inc, valued at $421,154 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omnicom Group, Inc stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.17. Equity return is now at value 36.50, with 5.23 for asset returns.

Based on Omnicom Group, Inc (OMC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.62 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Omnicom Group, Inc (OMC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.