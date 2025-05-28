Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc (OHI) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc (OHI) has seen a -1.50% decrease in the past week, with a -2.33% drop in the past month, and a -0.70% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for OHI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.43% for OHI’s stock, with a -4.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc (NYSE: OHI) Right Now?

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc (NYSE: OHI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11x compared to its average ratio. OHI has 36-month beta value of 0.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OHI is 288.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OHI on May 28, 2025 was 2.62M shares.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc (NYSE: OHI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.82 in relation to its previous close of 36.20. However, the company has experienced a -1.50% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-13 that New partnership offers Omega’s operator partners exclusive benefits; Omega takes equity stake in Sunbound. WASHINGTON, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sunbound, a leader in finance and accounts receivable solutions for senior living operators, today announced a strategic partnership with Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI), one of the nation’s premier real estate investment trusts (REITs) that provides financing and capital solutions to Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) and Assisted Living Facility (ALF) operators across the U.S. and the U.K. Through this agreement, Omega’s extensive network of operator partners will receive preferred access and pricing to Sunbound’s industry-leading payments, accounts receivable and financing solutions.

Analysts’ Opinion of OHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OHI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OHI by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OHI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $39 based on the research report published on March 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OHI reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for OHI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 09th, 2024.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Outperform” to OHI, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

OHI Trading at -1.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -3.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OHI fell by -1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.70. In addition, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc saw -2.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OHI starting from BOOTH DANIEL J, who sale 56,725 shares at the price of $40.25 back on Sep 27 ’24. After this action, BOOTH DANIEL J now owns 100,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc, valued at $2,283,181 using the latest closing price.

STEPHENSON ROBERT O, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc, sale 22,542 shares at $40.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27 ’24, which means that STEPHENSON ROBERT O is holding 183,076 shares at $905,963 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.68 for the present operating margin

0.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc stands at 0.41. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 10.53, with 4.65 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 947.11 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc (OHI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.