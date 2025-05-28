Okta Inc (OKTA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 166.56x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OKTA is 166.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.35% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of OKTA was 4.02M shares.

Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA)’s stock price has plunge by -14.06relation to previous closing price of 125.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -14.09% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. proactiveinvestors.com reported 2025-05-28 that Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) delivered first quarter financial results that beat Wall Street expectations, but shares traded more than 13% lower on Wednesday morning as it issued conservative guidance, citing macro uncertainty. For the first quarter, the identity and access management firm reported revenue of $688 million, up 12% year-over-year and above consensus estimates of $680.3 million.

OKTA’s Market Performance

Okta Inc (OKTA) has seen a -14.09% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.92% gain in the past month and a 20.40% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for OKTA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.36% for OKTA’s stock, with a 18.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKTA stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for OKTA by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for OKTA in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $135 based on the research report published on May 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OKTA reach a price target of $140. The rating they have provided for OKTA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 05th, 2025.

Roth Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to OKTA, setting the target price at $119 in the report published on April 23rd of the current year.

OKTA Trading at -2.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares sank -3.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKTA fell by -13.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.35. In addition, Okta Inc saw 36.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKTA starting from Addison Jonathan James, who sale 7,005 shares at the price of $101.19 back on Apr 11 ’25. After this action, Addison Jonathan James now owns 19,067 shares of Okta Inc, valued at $708,836 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03 for the present operating margin

0.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Okta Inc stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at -0.01. Equity return is now at value 2.08, with 1.42 for asset returns.

Based on Okta Inc (OKTA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.79. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -37.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 25.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 8.76. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.2for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, Okta Inc (OKTA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.