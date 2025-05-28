Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (OMEX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (NASDAQ: OMEX) has plunged by -2.70 when compared to previous closing price of 0.89, but the company has seen a -16.35% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-13 that TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $OMEX–Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX), an ocean exploration pioneer engaged in the discovery, development and extraction of critical minerals that provide solutions to global challenges, today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, highlighted by the successful resolution of its Nasdaq listing compliance and the continued financial support of its long-term investors. “We are encouraged by the dedicated support of our long-term i.

Is It Worth Investing in Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (NASDAQ: OMEX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for OMEX is at -0.84. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OMEX is 27.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 24.76% of that float. The average trading volume for OMEX on May 28, 2025 was 16.74M shares.

OMEX’s Market Performance

OMEX’s stock has seen a -16.35% decrease for the week, with a -42.38% drop in the past month and a 99.86% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.51% for Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.87% for OMEX’s stock, with a -18.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OMEX Trading at 18.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.86%, as shares sank -34.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +109.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMEX fell by -16.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0858. In addition, Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc saw 20.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMEX starting from Justh Mark B, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.64 back on Dec 31 ’24. After this action, Justh Mark B now owns 551,124 shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, valued at $32,235 using the latest closing price.

Justh Mark B, the Director of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, purchase 250,000 shares at $0.55 during a trade that took place back on Dec 24 ’24, which means that Justh Mark B is holding 501,124 shares at $137,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.47 for the present operating margin

-0.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc stands at 16.62. The total capital return value is set at 0.3.

Based on Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (OMEX), the company’s capital structure generated -0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.9.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 12.97 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 82.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.01for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (OMEX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.