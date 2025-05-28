Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, OPTT stock has gone up by 1.73%, with a monthly gain of 23.95% and a quarterly plunge of -15.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.79% for Ocean Power Technologies The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.79% for OPTT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 27.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX: OPTT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for OPTT is also noteworthy at 2.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for OPTT is 153.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.91% of that float. The average trading volume of OPTT on May 28, 2025 was 4.62M shares.

OPTT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX: OPTT) has jumped by 2.98 compared to previous close of 0.52. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. proactiveinvestors.com reported 2025-05-27 that Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NYSE-A:OPTT) announced that it has been named one of the initial certified operators under the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) Trusted Uncrewed Maritime Systems (UMS) Operator Program. The certification program, developed by AUVSI in partnership with industry stakeholders, sets a standardized benchmark for training, proficiency, and safety in the operation of uncrewed maritime systems.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPTT

Ascendiant Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPTT reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for OPTT stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on May 09th, 2013.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to OPTT, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on July 17th of the previous year.

OPTT Trading at 15.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPTT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.53%, as shares surge +26.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPTT rose by +1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +158.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4964. In addition, Ocean Power Technologies saw -47.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPTT starting from Slaiby Peter E., who purchase 35,000 shares at the price of $0.19 back on Nov 25 ’24. After this action, Slaiby Peter E. now owns 241,871 shares of Ocean Power Technologies, valued at $6,713 using the latest closing price.

Cryan Terence James, the Director of Ocean Power Technologies, purchase 100,000 shares at $0.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13 ’24, which means that Cryan Terence James is holding 358,658 shares at $14,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPTT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.43 for the present operating margin

0.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ocean Power Technologies stands at -3.57. The total capital return value is set at -0.7. Equity return is now at value -80.51, with -63.24 for asset returns.

Based on Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -9.53.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -28.24 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.88.

Conclusion

In summary, Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.