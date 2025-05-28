Nutanix Inc (NTNX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NTNX is 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NTNX is 254.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTNX on May 28, 2025 was 2.71M shares.

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.34 in comparison to its previous close of 79.00, however, the company has experienced a -2.64% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here’s why you should take advantage.

NTNX’s Market Performance

Nutanix Inc (NTNX) has seen a -2.64% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 16.76% gain in the past month and a 14.30% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for NTNX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.48% for NTNX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTNX

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTNX reach a price target of $97, previously predicting the price at $77. The rating they have provided for NTNX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 27th, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to NTNX, setting the target price at $81 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

NTNX Trading at 12.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.77%, as shares surge +15.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTNX fell by -2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.36. In addition, Nutanix Inc saw 29.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTNX starting from RAMASWAMI RAJIV, who sale 61,057 shares at the price of $79.00 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, RAMASWAMI RAJIV now owns 497,309 shares of Nutanix Inc, valued at $4,823,503 using the latest closing price.

RAJIV RAMASWAMI, the Officer of Nutanix Inc, proposed sale 61,057 shares at $79.00 during a trade that took place back on May 13 ’25, which means that RAJIV RAMASWAMI is holding shares at $4,823,503 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03 for the present operating margin

0.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutanix Inc stands at -0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.04.

Based on Nutanix Inc (NTNX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.24 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.5. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.8. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 172.72 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nutanix Inc (NTNX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.