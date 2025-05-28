NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG) has plunged by -0.58 when compared to previous closing price of 157.82, but the company has seen a -2.69% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that NRG Energy and Vistra continue to contribute to the ongoing transition in the energy sector. These utilities are actively shifting toward cleaner, more sustainable power sources.

Is It Worth Investing in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG) is above average at 24.71x. The 36-month beta value for NRG is also noteworthy at 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NRG is 191.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.76% of that float. The average trading volume of NRG on May 28, 2025 was 3.44M shares.

NRG’s Market Performance

NRG stock saw an increase of -2.69% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 44.84% and a quarterly increase of 53.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.35% for NRG Energy Inc (NRG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.57% for NRG stock, with a simple moving average of 59.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRG stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NRG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NRG in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $129 based on the research report published on April 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NRG reach a price target of $126, previously predicting the price at $74. The rating they have provided for NRG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 21st, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to NRG, setting the target price at $113 in the report published on November 26th of the previous year.

NRG Trading at 38.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +43.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRG fell by -2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +117.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.16. In addition, NRG Energy Inc saw 73.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRG starting from Chung Bruce, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $97.63 back on Jan 13 ’25. After this action, Chung Bruce now owns 69,454 shares of NRG Energy Inc, valued at $1,952,600 using the latest closing price.

WOO-SUNG CHUNG, the Officer of NRG Energy Inc, proposed sale 20,000 shares at $97.63 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13 ’25, which means that WOO-SUNG CHUNG is holding shares at $1,952,618 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

0.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for NRG Energy Inc stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.17. Equity return is now at value 44.91, with 5.41 for asset returns.

Based on NRG Energy Inc (NRG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.8 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.96. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.54 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.78. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

In summary, NRG Energy Inc (NRG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.