Nova Lifestyle Inc (NVFY) Stock Records 117.86% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Nova Lifestyle Inc (NVFY) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a 14.02% gain in the past month, and a 117.86% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.32% for NVFY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.84% for NVFY’s stock, with a 35.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ: NVFY) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.71.

The public float for NVFY is 9.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NVFY on May 28, 2025 was 550.56K shares.

NVFY) stock’s latest price update

Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ: NVFY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -17.57 compared to its previous closing price of 1.48. zacks.com reported 2025-05-21 that Nova LifeStyle’s first-quarter 2025 results show strong sales growth, margin expansion and reduced losses, driven by premium products and cost-cutting efforts.

NVFY Trading at 38.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.94%, as shares surge +17.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +196.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVFY remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1637. In addition, Nova Lifestyle Inc saw 81.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NVFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.41 for the present operating margin

0.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nova Lifestyle Inc stands at -0.45. The total capital return value is set at 0.93. Equity return is now at value -131.84, with -49.01 for asset returns.

Based on Nova Lifestyle Inc (NVFY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.97. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.23. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -78.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -4.84 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nova Lifestyle Inc (NVFY) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.