NN Inc (NNBR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.08.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NNBR is 43.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NNBR on May 28, 2025 was 187.79K shares.

NNBR) stock’s latest price update

NN Inc (NASDAQ: NNBR)’s stock price has soared by 10.36 in relation to previous closing price of 1.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-12 that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Harold Bevis – President and CEO Chris Bohnert – SVP & CFO Tim French – SVP & COO Stephen Poe – IR Conference Call Participants Robert Brown – Lake Street Capital Hans Baldau – Noble Capital Markets John Franzreb – Sidoti & Company Operator Good day and welcome to the NN Inc. first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode.

NNBR’s Market Performance

NN Inc (NNBR) has experienced a -3.18% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.11% rise in the past month, and a -29.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.21% for NNBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.09% for NNBR’s stock, with a -32.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNBR stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for NNBR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NNBR in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $6 based on the research report published on April 15, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NNBR reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $2. The rating they have provided for NNBR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 07th, 2023.

NNBR Trading at 2.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.77%, as shares surge +14.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNBR fell by -3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9900. In addition, NN Inc saw -34.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NNBR starting from Gautam Rajeev, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.22 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, Gautam Rajeev now owns 60,000 shares of NN Inc, valued at $22,220 using the latest closing price.

French Timothy M., the Chief Operating Officer of NN Inc, purchase 44,784 shares at $2.08 during a trade that took place back on May 13 ’25, which means that French Timothy M. is holding 374,784 shares at $93,106 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NNBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.05 for the present operating margin

0.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for NN Inc stands at -0.07. The total capital return value is set at -0.06. Equity return is now at value -17.87, with -6.66 for asset returns.

Based on NN Inc (NNBR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.75. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 21.96 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.82. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.62for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NN Inc (NNBR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.