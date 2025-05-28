NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NLSP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NLSP)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.43 in comparison to its previous close of 1.85, however, the company has experienced a 21.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that ZURICH, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NLSP), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders, announces that it will present new preclinical data on Mazindol ER at the 2025 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (“ASCP”).

Is It Worth Investing in NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NLSP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NLSP is also noteworthy at -0.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NLSP is 2.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.01% of that float. The average trading volume of NLSP on May 28, 2025 was 150.12K shares.

NLSP’s Market Performance

NLSP stock saw an increase of 21.64% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 38.67% and a quarterly increase of 11.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.79% for NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NLSP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.47% for NLSP’s stock, with a -33.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NLSP Trading at 33.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.91%, as shares surge +41.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLSP rose by +21.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6800. In addition, NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd saw -1.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NLSP

The total capital return value is set at 0.32.

Based on NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NLSP), the company’s capital structure generated -0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.89. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.18. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -14.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -11.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

In summary, NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NLSP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.