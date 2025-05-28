Nextracker Inc (NXT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ: NXT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13x compared to its average ratio. NXT has 36-month beta value of 2.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for NXT is 144.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NXT on May 28, 2025 was 2.34M shares.

Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ: NXT)'s stock price has plunge by -0.30relation to previous closing price of 56.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.22% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NXT’s Market Performance

Nextracker Inc (NXT) has experienced a -4.22% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 28.02% rise in the past month, and a 20.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.22% for NXT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.60% for NXT stock, with a simple moving average of 36.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXT stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for NXT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NXT in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $55 based on the research report published on May 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

NXT Trading at 23.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +29.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXT fell by -4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.53. In addition, Nextracker Inc saw 52.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXT starting from LEDESMA BRUCE, who sale 3,017 shares at the price of $55.95 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, LEDESMA BRUCE now owns 110,564 shares of Nextracker Inc, valued at $168,801 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22 for the present operating margin

0.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nextracker Inc stands at 0.17. The total capital return value is set at 0.3. Equity return is now at value 39.33, with 17.83 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 639.11 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.5. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nextracker Inc (NXT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.