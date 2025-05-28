NextNRG Inc (NXXT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of NextNRG Inc (NASDAQ: NXXT) has dropped by -14.85 compared to previous close of 3.03. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -16.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prismmediawire.com reported 2025-05-21 that Triple-Digit Growth Highlights Execution of Integrated Energy Infrastructure Strategy Q1 2025 Conference Call Scheduled for May 22, 2025 at 9:15 AM ET MIAMI, May 21, 2025 – PRISM MediaWire – NextNRG, Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in NextNRG Inc (NASDAQ: NXXT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NXXT is -0.58.

The public float for NXXT is 22.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NXXT on May 28, 2025 was 55.45K shares.

NXXT’s Market Performance

The stock of NextNRG Inc (NXXT) has seen a -16.50% decrease in the past week, with a -18.35% drop in the past month, and a -14.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.77% for NXXT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.82% for NXXT’s stock, with a -17.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NXXT Trading at -15.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.27%, as shares sank -19.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXXT fell by -16.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.18. In addition, NextNRG Inc saw -16.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXXT starting from Vaknin Avishai, who sale 644 shares at the price of $3.55 back on Sep 19 ’24. After this action, Vaknin Avishai now owns 65,982 shares of NextNRG Inc, valued at $2,283 using the latest closing price.

Vaknin Avishai, the Chief Technology Officer of NextNRG Inc, sale 5 shares at $3.45 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20 ’24, which means that Vaknin Avishai is holding 65,977 shares at $17 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

1.78 for the present operating margin

2.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextNRG Inc stands at 2.17. The total capital return value is set at 2.35. Equity return is now at value -12981.38, with -144.78 for asset returns.

Based on NextNRG Inc (NXXT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.6 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.51. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -6.54 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -51.83. The receivables turnover for the company is -1.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is -0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NextNRG Inc (NXXT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.