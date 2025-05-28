NeuroPace Inc (NPCE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

NeuroPace Inc (NASDAQ: NPCE)’s stock price has decreased by -28.39 compared to its previous closing price of 17.68. However, the company has seen a -25.53% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. benzinga.com reported 2025-05-27 that NeuroPace, Inc. NPCE released preliminary primary endpoint one-year results of the two-year NAUTILUS study evaluating safety and effectiveness of the RNS System for drug-resistant idiopathic generalized epilepsy (IGE).

Is It Worth Investing in NeuroPace Inc (NASDAQ: NPCE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NPCE is at 2.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NPCE is 22.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.73% of that float. The average trading volume for NPCE on May 28, 2025 was 244.31K shares.

NPCE’s Market Performance

The stock of NeuroPace Inc (NPCE) has seen a -25.53% decrease in the past week, with a 13.59% rise in the past month, and a -8.53% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.41% for NPCE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.48% for NPCE’s stock, with a 21.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NPCE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NPCE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NPCE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NPCE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $17 based on the research report published on January 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NPCE reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for NPCE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 14th, 2024.

Leerink Partners gave a rating of “Outperform” to NPCE, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on January 30th of the previous year.

NPCE Trading at -0.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NPCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.44%, as shares surge +8.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NPCE fell by -25.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.30. In addition, NeuroPace Inc saw 13.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NPCE starting from ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who sale 168,136 shares at the price of $15.85 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC now owns 3,238,199 shares of NeuroPace Inc, valued at $2,665,333 using the latest closing price.

Morrell Martha, the CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER of NeuroPace Inc, sale 78,334 shares at $13.72 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21 ’25, which means that Morrell Martha is holding 81,993 shares at $1,074,844 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NPCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.23 for the present operating margin

0.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for NeuroPace Inc stands at -0.22. The total capital return value is set at -0.2. Equity return is now at value -128.49, with -23.73 for asset returns.

Based on NeuroPace Inc (NPCE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.75 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -16.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NeuroPace Inc (NPCE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.