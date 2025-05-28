Netflix Inc (NFLX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NFLX is 1.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 26 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NFLX is 422.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NFLX on May 28, 2025 was 5.00M shares.

NFLX) stock’s latest price update

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX)’s stock price has soared by 2.21 in relation to previous closing price of 1185.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. techcrunch.com reported 2025-05-27 that Nielsen’s latest report serves as another wake-up call that YouTube is rapidly gaining ground in the TV landscape.

NFLX’s Market Performance

NFLX’s stock has risen by 1.67% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.99% and a quarterly rise of 23.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.39% for Netflix Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.48% for NFLX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 37.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NFLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NFLX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NFLX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NFLX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $1220 based on the research report published on May 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NFLX reach a price target of $1222, previously predicting the price at $1210. The rating they have provided for NFLX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 21st, 2025.

Pivotal Research Group gave a rating of “Buy” to NFLX, setting the target price at $1350 in the report published on April 21st of the current year.

NFLX Trading at 16.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.03% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares surge +9.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFLX rose by +1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +98.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1,159.56. In addition, Netflix Inc saw 35.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NFLX starting from JEFFREY WILLIAM KARBOWSKI, who proposed sale 640 shares at the price of $1185.39 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, JEFFREY WILLIAM KARBOWSKI now owns shares of Netflix Inc, valued at $758,650 using the latest closing price.

KILGORE LESLIE J, the Director of Netflix Inc, sale 465 shares at $1172.49 during a trade that took place back on May 15 ’25, which means that KILGORE LESLIE J is holding 35,396 shares at $545,210 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NFLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.28 for the present operating margin

0.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netflix Inc stands at 0.23. The total capital return value is set at 0.26. Equity return is now at value 40.84, with 18.37 for asset returns.

Based on Netflix Inc (NFLX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.53. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.62. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 14.77.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 24.88 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Netflix Inc (NFLX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.