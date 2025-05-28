Ncino Inc (NCNO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ncino Inc (NASDAQ: NCNO)’s stock price has dropped by -0.59 in relation to previous closing price of 26.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of nCino, Inc. (“nCino, Inc.”) (NASDAQ:NCNO) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws. On April 1, 2025, nCino reported positive 4Q 2025 financial results but announced fiscal 2026 guidance that was below analysts’ expectations.

Is It Worth Investing in Ncino Inc (NASDAQ: NCNO) Right Now?

NCNO has 36-month beta value of 0.77. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NCNO is 103.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NCNO on May 28, 2025 was 2.31M shares.

NCNO’s Market Performance

NCNO stock saw an increase of 3.91% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.02% and a quarterly increase of -13.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.24% for Ncino Inc (NCNO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.77% for NCNO’s stock, with a -15.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCNO

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NCNO reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $44. The rating they have provided for NCNO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 02nd, 2025.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to NCNO, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on April 02nd of the current year.

NCNO Trading at 7.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +14.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCNO rose by +4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.44. In addition, Ncino Inc saw -20.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCNO starting from Sellers Jeanette, who sale 2,167 shares at the price of $22.79 back on May 05 ’25. After this action, Sellers Jeanette now owns 27,108 shares of Ncino Inc, valued at $49,386 using the latest closing price.

Sellers Jeanette, the VP of Accounting of Ncino Inc, sale 866 shares at $23.00 during a trade that took place back on May 02 ’25, which means that Sellers Jeanette is holding 29,275 shares at $19,921 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02 for the present operating margin

0.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ncino Inc stands at -0.07. The total capital return value is set at -0.01. Equity return is now at value -3.54, with -2.57 for asset returns.

Based on Ncino Inc (NCNO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 9.55 million with net debt to EBITDA at 12.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ncino Inc (NCNO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.