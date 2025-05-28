Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: NVTS) has decreased by -1.38 when compared to last closing price of 6.50.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 220.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-05-27 that Shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS 48.30%) skyrocketed as much as 70.7% on Tuesday, before settling down to a 40.9% gain as of 1:22 p.m. ET.

Is It Worth Investing in Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: NVTS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NVTS is at 3.33. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for NVTS is 117.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 19.94% of that float. The average trading volume for NVTS on May 28, 2025 was 14.77M shares.

NVTS’s Market Performance

NVTS’s stock has seen a 220.50% increase for the week, with a 218.91% rise in the past month and a 146.54% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 50.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.73% for Navitas Semiconductor Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 136.14% for NVTS’s stock, with a 138.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVTS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NVTS by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for NVTS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $1.50 based on the research report published on April 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVTS reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for NVTS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 13th, 2024.

NVTS Trading at 183.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 50.63%, as shares surge +236.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +149.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVTS rose by +230.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +110.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.72. In addition, Navitas Semiconductor Corp saw 79.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVTS starting from David Moxam, who proposed sale 714,199 shares at the price of $6.50 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, David Moxam now owns shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp, valued at $4,642,294 using the latest closing price.

Singh Ranbir, the Director of Navitas Semiconductor Corp, sale 167,201 shares at $4.50 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that Singh Ranbir is holding 26,310 shares at $752,404 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.68 for the present operating margin

0.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Navitas Semiconductor Corp stands at -1.32. The total capital return value is set at -0.35. Equity return is now at value -26.43, with -23.31 for asset returns.

Based on Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -7.64. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -823.87.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -66.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.