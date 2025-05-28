Navigating the Volatility of Texas Roadhouse Inc’s (TXRH) Stock

The stock of Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) has gone up by 3.24% for the week, with a 23.61% rise in the past month and a 14.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.03% for TXRH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.82% for TXRH stock, with a simple moving average of 12.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) is above average at 30.81x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TXRH is 65.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TXRH on May 28, 2025 was 1.24M shares.

TXRH) stock’s latest price update

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH)’s stock price has plunge by 5.16relation to previous closing price of 189.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.24% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-05-18 that In 2008, the U.S. economy was in turmoil, and yet investing great Warren Buffett wrote an op-ed column for The New York Times entitled: “Buy American. I Am.” That was good advice.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXRH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXRH stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TXRH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TXRH in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $164 based on the research report published on April 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TXRH reach a price target of $213, previously predicting the price at $205. The rating they have provided for TXRH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 21st, 2025.

Gordon Haskett gave a rating of “Hold” to TXRH, setting the target price at $192 in the report published on January 08th of the current year.

TXRH Trading at 15.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXRH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +19.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXRH rose by +3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $181.93. In addition, Texas Roadhouse Inc saw 10.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXRH starting from EPPS DONNA E, who sale 800 shares at the price of $186.52 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, EPPS DONNA E now owns 4,632 shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc, valued at $149,216 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXRH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Texas Roadhouse Inc stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.22. Equity return is now at value 33.55, with 14.42 for asset returns.

Based on Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 695.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.96. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 108.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.