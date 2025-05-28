Navigating the Volatility of Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd’s (SKBL) Stock

In the past week, SKBL stock has gone down by -16.13%, with a monthly decline of -20.81% and a quarterly surge of 5.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.33% for Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.36% for SKBL’s stock, with a -2.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: SKBL) Right Now?

The public float for SKBL is 9.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SKBL on May 28, 2025 was 925.32K shares.

SKBL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: SKBL) has increased by 0.12 when compared to last closing price of 9.65.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -16.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-06 that In April, Seeking Alpha welcomed 20 new analysts. This article introduces them and showcases some of their top picks. Top picks include Palantir, Arch Capital Group, and Utah Medical Products, emphasizing an under-recognized growth driver, discounted valuation, and a substantial margin of safety. Analysts also highlighted Sell recommendations on Estée Lauder and Intuitive Surgical, citing deteriorating consumer sentiment and little price upside.

SKBL Trading at -17.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.00%, as shares sank -19.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKBL fell by -16.15%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.83. In addition, Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd saw 107.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SKBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03 for the present operating margin

0.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.49.

Based on Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd (SKBL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.79 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.56. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.8. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.97 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.78. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.89for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd (SKBL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.