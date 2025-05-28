Navigating the Volatility of 908 Devices Inc’s (MASS) Stock

In the past week, MASS stock has gone up by 14.05%, with a monthly gain of 0.55% and a quarterly surge of 125.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.66% for 908 Devices Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.09% for MASS’s stock, with a 57.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ: MASS) Right Now?

MASS has 36-month beta value of 0.23. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MASS is 26.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MASS on May 28, 2025 was 2.89M shares.

MASS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of 908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ: MASS) has increased by 13.33 when compared to last closing price of 4.80.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-26 that 908 Devices (MASS) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of MASS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MASS stocks, with Leerink Partners repeating the rating for MASS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for MASS in the upcoming period, according to Leerink Partners is $4 based on the research report published on November 13, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MASS reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for MASS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 07th, 2023.

MASS Trading at 16.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MASS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.64%, as shares surge +2.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MASS rose by +14.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.13. In addition, 908 Devices Inc saw 147.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MASS starting from Knopp Kevin J., who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $4.44 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, Knopp Kevin J. now owns 722,733 shares of 908 Devices Inc, valued at $66,596 using the latest closing price.

Spoto Mark, the Director of 908 Devices Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $4.29 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that Spoto Mark is holding 62,971 shares at $42,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MASS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.22 for the present operating margin

0.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for 908 Devices Inc stands at -0.29. The total capital return value is set at -0.43. Equity return is now at value -44.97, with -36.87 for asset returns.

Based on 908 Devices Inc (MASS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -9.53.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -67.81 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.86for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.62.

Conclusion

To put it simply, 908 Devices Inc (MASS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.