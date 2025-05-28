National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NCMI is 2.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NCMI is 66.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.18% of that float. On May 28, 2025, NCMI’s average trading volume was 831.27K shares.

The stock of National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ: NCMI) has increased by 11.02 when compared to last closing price of 4.90.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-07 that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Chan Park – VP, Finance Tom Lesinski – CEO Ronnie Ng – CFO Conference Call Participants Eric Wold – Texas Capital Securities Patrick Sholl – Barrington Research Mike Hickey – The Benchmark Company Operator Good day, and welcome to the National CineMedia, Inc. First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded.

NCMI’s Market Performance

NCMI’s stock has risen by 7.51% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.80% and a quarterly drop of -19.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.38% for National Cinemedia Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.84% for NCMI’s stock, with a -15.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCMI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for NCMI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NCMI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $6 based on the research report published on May 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NCMI reach a price target of $7.50. The rating they have provided for NCMI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 14th, 2025.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to NCMI, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on August 15th of the previous year.

NCMI Trading at -3.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, as shares sank -7.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCMI rose by +7.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.29. In addition, National Cinemedia Inc saw -18.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCMI starting from Ng Ronnie Y., who sale 17,669 shares at the price of $6.03 back on Mar 19 ’25. After this action, Ng Ronnie Y. now owns 122,539 shares of National Cinemedia Inc, valued at $106,475 using the latest closing price.

RONNIE NG, the Officer of National Cinemedia Inc, proposed sale 17,669 shares at $5.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 19 ’25, which means that RONNIE NG is holding shares at $101,597 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.09 for the present operating margin

0.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Cinemedia Inc stands at -0.08. The total capital return value is set at -0.05. Equity return is now at value -4.73, with -3.51 for asset returns.

Based on National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.55. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -14.86.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -1.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.87. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.