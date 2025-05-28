Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) has gone up by 1.34% for the week, with a 10.22% rise in the past month and a 4.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.90% for NDAQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.05% for NDAQ’s stock, with a 8.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) Right Now?

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 37.66x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NDAQ is 428.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.27% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of NDAQ was 3.61M shares.

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ)'s stock price has plunge by 1.57relation to previous closing price of 81.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.34% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NDAQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NDAQ stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for NDAQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NDAQ in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $91 based on the research report published on April 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NDAQ reach a price target of $74. The rating they have provided for NDAQ stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 08th, 2025.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to NDAQ, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on January 08th of the current year.

NDAQ Trading at 8.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDAQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +10.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDAQ rose by +1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.83. In addition, Nasdaq Inc saw 7.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDAQ starting from P C GRIGGS, who proposed sale 8,000 shares at the price of $83.03 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, P C GRIGGS now owns shares of Nasdaq Inc, valued at $664,252 using the latest closing price.

SKULE JEREMY, the EVP, CSO of Nasdaq Inc, sale 1,053 shares at $81.52 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that SKULE JEREMY is holding 99,595 shares at $85,841 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDAQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26 for the present operating margin

0.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nasdaq Inc stands at 0.16. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 11.43, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.46 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.84. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.56 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.92for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.