Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (NNE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NNE)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.39 in comparison to its previous close of 34.89, however, the company has experienced a 28.75% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. youtube.com reported 2025-05-27 that Jay Yu, executive chairman and president of Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE), joins Caroline Woods at the NYSE set to talk about the company’s growth in nuclear power. He says the company is “coming to life” on creating micro reactors and is taking key steps to profitability.

Is It Worth Investing in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NNE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NNE is 9.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NNE is 24.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.79% of that float. On May 28, 2025, NNE’s average trading volume was 2.38M shares.

NNE’s Market Performance

NNE stock saw an increase of 28.75% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 39.82% and a quarterly increase of 12.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.09% for Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (NNE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.33% for NNE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 43.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NNE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NNE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $50 based on the research report published on October 30, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

NNE Trading at 30.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.26%, as shares surge +44.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNE rose by +29.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +314.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.63. In addition, Nano Nuclear Energy Inc saw 34.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NNE

The total capital return value is set at 0.17. Equity return is now at value -45.55, with -42.77 for asset returns.

Based on Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (NNE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -10.04 million with net debt to EBITDA at -5.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (NNE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.