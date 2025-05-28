Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) is 10.90x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TAP is 0.74. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for TAP is 166.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.49% of that float. On May 28, 2025, TAP’s average trading volume was 2.60M shares.

TAP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) has increased by 0.33 when compared to last closing price of 54.01.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-22 that Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) have what it takes?

TAP’s Market Performance

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) has seen a -4.27% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.60% decline in the past month and a -10.90% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.44% for TAP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.23% for TAP’s stock, with a -5.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAP stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for TAP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TAP in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $86.90 based on the research report published on April 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TAP reach a price target of $62, previously predicting the price at $56. The rating they have provided for TAP stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 13th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to TAP, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on February 05th of the current year.

TAP Trading at -6.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares sank -4.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAP fell by -4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.00. In addition, Molson Coors Beverage Company saw -5.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TAP starting from Molson Geoffrey E., who sale 1,333 shares at the price of $56.29 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, Molson Geoffrey E. now owns 27,595 shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company, valued at $75,036 using the latest closing price.

Molson Geoffrey E., the Director of Molson Coors Beverage Company, proposed sale 1,333 shares at $56.26 during a trade that took place back on May 21 ’25, which means that Molson Geoffrey E. is holding shares at $74,996 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14 for the present operating margin

0.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Molson Coors Beverage Company stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 3.98 for asset returns.

Based on Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.48. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 29.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.75 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.47for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.