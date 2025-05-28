Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.41 in comparison to its previous close of 0.95, however, the company has experienced a -10.42% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-14 that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2025 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Jenene Thomas – IR, JTC Team, LLC Walter Klemp – Founder, President, CEO and Chairman Paul Waymack – Senior Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Foster – Executive VP & Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jonathan Aschoff – ROTH Capital Partners Jason McCarthy – Maxim Group Operator Good morning. Welcome to the Moleculin Biotech First Quarter 2025 Update Conference Call and Webcast.

Is It Worth Investing in Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MBRX is at 1.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MBRX is 14.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.18% of that float. The average trading volume for MBRX on May 28, 2025 was 1.38M shares.

MBRX’s Market Performance

The stock of Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX) has seen a -10.42% decrease in the past week, with a -16.04% drop in the past month, and a -31.01% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.03% for MBRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.81% for MBRX’s stock, with a -51.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBRX

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MBRX reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for MBRX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 18th, 2022.

MBRX Trading at -8.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares sank -9.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBRX fell by -10.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9979. In addition, Moleculin Biotech Inc saw -47.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MBRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-411.21 for the present operating margin

0.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Moleculin Biotech Inc stands at -368.71. The total capital return value is set at -1.84. Equity return is now at value -214.79, with -89.59 for asset returns.

Based on Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.89 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -66.59.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -21.64 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 82.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.